‘Go Away:’ Liberals Rejecting Hillary 2020 En Masse

Liberals are blasting their outrage over the prospect of Hillary Clinton running for president again.

It isn’t surprising given that several wings of the Democratic Party, from the far-left to even establishment insiders, want Hillary gone.

“I am a life-long Dem and I did not want to vote for you [Hillary] – I did, but I did not want to,” wrote one liberal. “You need to truly find another hobby and let us fix this mess that you’re only making worse.”

A lot of liberals feel the same way: they weren’t enthusiastic about Hillary in 2016. For proof, just look at the popularity of Bernie Sanders.

“Please no! I hate Trump, but Hillary needs to go away,” wrote another. “She is everything wrong with the corporate Democratic Party.”

It seems that conservatives and libertarians are actually more enthusiastic about Hillary 2020.

“Incredible! Hillary Clinton was a horrible candidate before and she’ll be a horrible candidate again,” wrote one conservative. “Yes, please run in 2020 Hillary – you will ensure Trump will win another four years.”

And if she runs again, it’d be the third time including her failed 2008 run against Barack Obama.

“I hope Hillary Clinton runs again, so that we can have four more years of Trump,” wrote another.

Last year, high-level Democrats were already making moves to stop a Hillary 2020 run, with former DNC Chair Donna Brazile in particular exposing how Hillary Clinton stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders.



“Yet the states kept less than half of 1 percent of the $82 million they had amassed from the extravagant fund-raisers Hillary’s campaign was holding.”

Furthermore, Bill Clinton fueled a liberal wildfire of outrage last month when he suggested “the norms have really changed in terms of what you can do to somebody against their will.”

“Clinton’s comments seem to suggest that he believes there was a time in which doing anything against someone’s will was acceptable or normal,” wrote the NTK Network.