‘Go back to your country!’: Black Woman Arrested for Beating 92-year-old Man with Brick

Image Credits: Facebook, Twitter screenshots.

A middle-age woman has been arrested for beating an elderly man with a brick.

The assault happened in South Los Angeles on July 4th, after 92-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez was said to have bumped into a young girl who was walking with 30-year-old Laquisha Jones at around 8pm.

Rodriguez fell unconscious when Jones reportedly struck him from behind with a piece of concrete.

A neighbor of Rodriguez, Misbel Borjas, was driving by when she says she saw Jones push him down and start beating him.

Borjas claims she heard Jones tell Rodriguez, “Go back to your country,” or, “Go back to Mexico.”

“It was racist,” Borjas described.

She was able to snap a photo of Jones, who appears to be holding a concrete slab.

Borjas says that as she was calling 911, a group of men showed up and continued beating Rodriguez.

She also filmed a bloodied Rodriguez after the assault.

The elderly Mexican man, who is a lawful US citizen but doesn’t speak English, sustained two broken ribs, a broken jaw, broken cheekbones bruises to his face, back and torso, according to his family.

“I didn’t even bump into her kid. I just passed her, and she pushed and hit me until she was done,” Rodriguez said in a CNN interview.

Despite Borjas’ testimony, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release they determined the beating was “not a hate related incident.”

Jones was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail is set at $200,000. Police are also seeking four men they believe were involved.

Several prominent news outlets, including The Hill and CBS News, were criticized Wednesday for not identifying the race of the attacker.

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King was also slammed for tweeting the story, then supposedly deleting the tweet after Jones’ race was revealed.

A GoFundMe set up by the family has raised over $287,000 of its $15,000 goal.

Comments