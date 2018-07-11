‘Go back to your country!’: Black Woman Arrested for Beating 92-year-old Man with Brick

A middle-age woman has been arrested for beating an elderly man with a brick.

The assault happened in South Los Angeles on July 4th, after 92-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez was said to have bumped into a young girl who was walking with 30-year-old Laquisha Jones at around 8pm.

Rodriguez fell unconscious when Jones reportedly struck him from behind with a piece of concrete.

A neighbor of Rodriguez, Misbel Borjas, was driving by when she says she saw Jones push him down and start beating him.

Borjas claims she heard Jones tell Rodriguez, “Go back to your country,” or, “Go back to Mexico.”

“It was racist,” Borjas described.

She was able to snap a photo of Jones, who appears to be holding a concrete slab.

#BREAKING Woman arrested in brutal beating of 92-year-old man attacked with brick in Willowbrookhttps://t.co/EA8o9cdM26 pic.twitter.com/YBIA8m2ByE — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 11, 2018

Borjas says that as she was calling 911, a group of men showed up and continued beating Rodriguez.

She also filmed a bloodied Rodriguez after the assault.

The elderly Mexican man, who is a lawful US citizen but doesn’t speak English, sustained two broken ribs, a broken jaw, broken cheekbones bruises to his face, back and torso, according to his family.

“I didn’t even bump into her kid. I just passed her, and she pushed and hit me until she was done,” Rodriguez said in a CNN interview.

Despite Borjas’ testimony, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release they determined the beating was “not a hate related incident.”

Jones was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail is set at $200,000. Police are also seeking four men they believe were involved.

Several prominent news outlets, including The Hill and CBS News, were criticized Wednesday for not identifying the race of the attacker.

Why didn't you also show the black woman beating a 91 yr old Mexican man? Only want to call white ppl racist but not black woman who beats a Mexican 91 yr old??? #rodolforodriguez — Anya (@AgoraphobicChic) July 10, 2018

Commit a hate crime while black — race is buried in the fourth paragraph. Call police while white — race is in the headline. Great work as always by the @washingtonpost! pic.twitter.com/6MX1zMmxQb — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2018

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King was also slammed for tweeting the story, then supposedly deleting the tweet after Jones’ race was revealed.

So is @ShaunKing gonna talk about Rodolfo Rodriguez, the grandpa that got bricked in the face and told to go back to Mexico or not? He had this tweet up but deleted it. I dont wanna make the assumption he deleted it based on him finding out too late who the suspect was 🤔 pic.twitter.com/P0wCrgUSqT — Crypto Yeezus🚀🌚📈 (@AlanArbelaez) July 10, 2018

A GoFundMe set up by the family has raised over $287,000 of its $15,000 goal.

