Go home Hillary, you’re DRUNK: Hillary Clinton trashes Trump on Haiti, gets RIPPED by Conservatives

Hillary Clinton tweeting about Haiti and trying to shame Trump for calling the country a sh*thole may be the most out of touch and ridiculous thing we’ve seen on Twitter, and we’ve seen a LOT of stupid stuff on the social media giant. Especially with what we know about the Clinton Foundation and the way they used Haiti for donations to pay for things like weddings.

Grammy really should go back to lurking in the woods.

Hillary certainly has a lot of nerve …

That or she’s completely unaware of the world around her.

Ever.

When she got the bills for Chelsea’s wedding, yup.

HA!

She has ZERO self-awareness.

Or shame for that matter.

Truth hurts.

Sensing a theme here.

But Trump called it a sh*thole! That’s worse or something.

Tough crowd, grammy.


Related Articles

RACIST: Oxford English Dictionary Describes 'Shithole' as 'Unpleasant Place'

RACIST: Oxford English Dictionary Describes ‘Shithole’ as ‘Unpleasant Place’

Hot News
Comments
Writer: Coming Out as Trump Supporter Harder Than Coming Out as Gay

Writer: Coming Out as Trump Supporter Harder Than Coming Out as Gay

Hot News
Comments

Fourth Woman Accuses Soros Fund Financier of Raping Her in Penthouse Sex Dungeon

Hot News
Comments

WaPo Reporter Placed On Leave After She’s Exposed Giving Secret Strategy Briefing At Soros Conference

Hot News
Comments

Reporter Shouts ‘Are You Racist?’ At Trump Following MLK Jr. Proclamation

Hot News
Comments

Comments