‘God’ Appears on CBS to Promote Oprah 2020

Stephen Colbert’s Late Night featured a mock representation of God Tuesday, who proceeded to call on Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020.

The insufferable CBS late show, which has embraced an overt anti-Trump platform, depicted God as a bearded cartoon character who is in awe of Oprah.

“Wow. Oprah knows who I am? I can’t wait to tell Jesus. I’m going to look so cool,” the God character exclaimed.

“I hear thou seekest a sign. Well, is this clear enough?” God says, holding up a sign reading, “Run!”

Oprah joked that running was already part of her exercise regimen.

“Hmm, How do I make this clearer, Oprah?” the God character says, returning with Oprah 2020 merchandise. “Oprah Winfrey 2020! Yes, she can!”

The joke was in reference to Oprah’s comments published in People Magazine last week, where she stated she would run only if she received word from God.

“‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that,” she told People.

President Trump welcomed the challenge, writing last month he hopes Oprah runs “so she can be exposed, and defeated just like all of the others!”