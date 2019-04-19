'God Bless America' Out at Yankee Stadium Over Singer's Racist Songs

The New York Yankees have decided to no longer run Kate Smith’s version of “God Bless America” during their seventh-inning stretch because of Smith’s affiliation with songs that carried racist lyrics.

Most famously, Smith sang a 1931 song, “That’s Why Darkies Were Born,” which opened: “Someone had to pick the cotton, Someone had to pick the corn, Someone had to slave and be able to sing, That’s why darkies were born.”

The song, which has been called a satirical take on racism, was a big hit for Smith, and also was recorded by Paul Robeson.

