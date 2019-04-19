'God Bless America' Out at Yankee Stadium Over Singer's Racist Songs

Image Credits: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images.

The New York Yankees have decided to no longer run Kate Smith’s version of “God Bless America” during their seventh-inning stretch because of Smith’s affiliation with songs that carried racist lyrics.

Most famously, Smith sang a 1931 song, “That’s Why Darkies Were Born,” which opened: “Someone had to pick the cotton, Someone had to pick the corn, Someone had to slave and be able to sing, That’s why darkies were born.”

Anthony Causi/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The song, which has been called a satirical take on racism, was a big hit for Smith, and also was recorded by Paul Robeson.

