‘God Bless You:’ Trump Releases Christmas Message For All Americans

President Donald Trump released his first Christmas message as President Sunday in a video recorded with First Lady Melania Trump.

The president and first lady highlighted the sacrifice of U.S. service-members deployed abroad for Christmas and recited bible verse Isaiah 9:6. “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Trump previously proclaimed victory against an “assault” on the phrase Merry Christmas, adding that “people are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again.”

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

