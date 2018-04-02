God Help Us: Millennials Snorting Condoms in Latest Viral Craze

Millennials have one-upped their incredibly stupid Tide pod trend by launching the condom-snort challenge.

Videos on Youtube show teens inserting a prophylactic inside one of their nostrils then snorting it and taking it out of their mouths for the “Condom Challenge.”

Doctors warn the trend is dangerous, and could even be deadly.

Inserting something in the nose “can damage the sensitive inner lining of your nose, cause an allergic reaction, or result in an infection,” Dr. Bruce Y. Lee wrote in Forbes.

Furthermore, “The condom could easily get stuck in your nose or your throat, blocking your breathing or causing you to choke.”

Remember, this is the same generation of children that wants to restrict your Second Amendment rights.


