GoFundMe Nukes Kyle Rittenhouse Fundraiser, Allows BLM Rioters to Receive Over $1.3M in Bail Donations

A GoFundMe page raising legal defense funds for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who video suggests shot two men in self defense Tuesday during the Kenosha riots but has been charged with first-degree murder, has been removed from the site within minutes of going live.

Users who wanted to donate to the page were greeted by a message that read “We’re sorry, but that campaign cannot be found.”

In contrast, the GoFundMe page for Black Lives Matter rioters arrested by police in Portland has been allowed to accumulate over $1.3 million in donations.

Other pages asking for bail money for jailed rioters across the country have accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Harrison Smith joins the War Room to breakdown the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin moment-by-moment. Using video of the event to establish a complete timeline, it becomes clear that this shooting was the inevitable consequence of the lawlessness being permitted to terrorize American cities. The GoFundMe page for Jacob Blake, the convicted child sex offender whose shooting by police sparked the violent riots in Kenosha, has accrueda massive nest egg of $1.6 million. George Floyd’s family GoFundMe page has racked up the staggering sum of $14.7 million, in contrast to the $800,000 raised for 5-year-old murder victim Cannon Hinnant as reported on earlier this month by National File: Though a slight increase in media coverage has brought more attention to the murder of 5-year-old white boy Cannon Hinnant over the past week, the national response is still exceedingly disproportionate compared to the national mourning and violence that followed the death of convicted felon George Floyd this summer. A Justice for Cannon Hinnant fundraiser page has been set up on GoFundMe, and at press time has accrued roughly $770,000 in donations. The spike in donations over the week is due in no small part to the hashtag #SayHisName, which went viral on social media despite a media blackout. By contrast, the GoFundMe for George Floyd has amassed a staggering $14.7 million in payouts for the Floyd family, and payments continue to pour in. In addition, a mobile hologram that traces Floyd’s name and visage in the sky with garish yellow lighting is slated to tour the United States, replacing historical monuments. Rittenhouse has been charged with first degree homicide, a charge which does not seem to align with the factual account of the shooting as revealed by overwhelming exculpatory video evidence.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!