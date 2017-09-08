Gold Ends at Highest in a Year as Dollar and Treasury Yields Sink for the Week

Gold prices on Friday notched a third weekly gain in a row, settling at their highest level in a year with the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields trading lower for the week.

The yellow metal saw a roughly 1.6% weekly gain for the most-active futures contract, as continued strength in the euro pushed the buck toward its worst week in months.

Gold for December delivery tacked on 90 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,351.20 an ounce, pulling back from an intraday high above $1,362. The settlement was the highest since Sept. 6, 2016, for a most-active contract, according to FactSet data.

The SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund shed 0.1% in Friday trading, but looked at a weekly rise of 1.5%.

