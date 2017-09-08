Gold Ends at Highest in a Year as Dollar and Treasury Yields Sink for the Week

Image Credits: motoyen / Flickr.

Gold prices on Friday notched a third weekly gain in a row, settling at their highest level in a year with the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields trading lower for the week.

The yellow metal saw a roughly 1.6% weekly gain for the most-active futures contract, as continued strength in the euro pushed the buck toward its worst week in months.

Gold for December delivery tacked on 90 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,351.20 an ounce, pulling back from an intraday high above $1,362. The settlement was the highest since Sept. 6, 2016, for a most-active contract, according to FactSet data.

The SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund shed 0.1% in Friday trading, but looked at a weekly rise of 1.5%.

Read more


Related Articles

Bitcoin's Price Tanks after Report China may Shut Down Exchanges

Bitcoin’s Price Tanks after Report China may Shut Down Exchanges

Economy
Comments
Equifax Hit With $70 Billion Lawsuit After Leaking 143 Million Social Security Numbers

Equifax Hit With $70 Billion Lawsuit After Leaking 143 Million Social Security Numbers

Economy
Comments

Trump Snubs GOP Elite For Hurricane Relief

Economy
Comments

Slow Wage Growth Could Be Thanks to ‘Sticky Wages’

Economy
Comments

Disney Tumbles After Bob Iger Cuts Outlook

Economy
Comments

Comments