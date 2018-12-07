Gold Hits Five Month Peak As Dollar Slips

Image Credits: Andrzej Barabasz / Wikimedia Commons.

…The dollar eased against a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth slowed in November and monthly wages increased less than expected, suggesting some moderation in economic activity.

Interest rate futures suggested traders see fewer than one rate increase from the Fed next year, compared with previous expectations for possibly two rate hikes.

Gold, which is considered a safe investment during times of financial, economic and geopolitical uncertainty, has recovered about 7 percent from 19-month lows hit in mid-August.

Read more


Related Articles

Is Bitcoin Going To Zero?

Is Bitcoin Going To Zero?

Economy
Comments
Strong Growth in Manufacturing Jobs

Strong Growth in Manufacturing Jobs

Economy
Comments

Fed “Likely” to Raise Rates Following Positive Jobs Report

Economy
Comments

Job Creation, Hiring Speeds Up

Economy
Comments

Infowars Gives You An Opportunity To Make Money

Economy
Comments

Comments