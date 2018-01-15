Gold Jumps To 4 Month High As Dollar Slide Deepens

Image Credits: Bullion Vault / Flickr.

Gold prices continued to rally on Monday, trading around their highest level since September as they got a boost from an ever-weakening dollar.

February gold GCG8, +0.49% gained $6.20, or 0.5%, to $1,341.10 an ounce, building on a 1% rise from last week, when the metal ended at its highest level since Sept. 11, according to FactSet data.

Meanwhile, silver for March SIH8, +1.48% jumped 23 cents, or 1.4%, to $17.38 an ounce.

The metals rose as the dollar tanked, with the ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, -0.53% down 0.6% at 90.48, moving around its lowest level in three years. Dollar-denominated commodities such as gold and silver tend to rise on the back of a weaker dollar, because they get cheaper to buy for other currency holders.

Read more


Related Articles

How Blockchain Will Bring Transparency Back To Real Estate

How Blockchain Will Bring Transparency Back To Real Estate

Economy
Comments
Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan plant, add 2.5K jobs

Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan plant, add 2.5K jobs

Economy
Comments

No Five Dollar Footlongs at Subway In Socialist Seattle

Economy
Comments

IRS Private Tax Collectors: Lost Money, Lost Liberty

Economy
Comments

Sam’s Club Fails to Notify Employees, Customers About Store Closures

Economy
Comments

Comments