Gold Market Set for Comeback

Image Credits: Andrzej Barabasz / Wikimedia Commons.

Gold, the classic bear-market investment, has been ignored by investors this year, and for good reason: Gold prices have gone in the wrong direction, losing about $100 in the price per ounce since January, leading gold exchange-traded funds to year-to-date losses near-5 percent. But as more investors fear that the end of the bull market in stocks is near and volatility in stocks continues, gold may get some attention.

The largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold (GLD), has taken in $600 million in assets over the past month, according to XTF.com data through Nov. 21. It is a notable one-month movement into gold by investors, especially in light of the near-$3 billion move out of GLD year-to-date made by investors. So far in the fourth quarter, gold ETFs, including GLD, are up roughly 2.5 percent through Nov. 20.

“A lot of the factors that led to gold seeing little interest from investors are going to be reversing,” said Bart Melek, director and head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Bitcoin’s Meltdown Ravaging Hedge Funds

Bitcoin’s Meltdown Ravaging Hedge Funds

Economy
Comments
Stock Market Crash: The Dow Has Fallen Nearly 2,500 Points And FAANG Stocks Have Lost A TRILLION Dollars In Value

Stock Market Crash: The Dow Has Fallen Nearly 2,500 Points And FAANG Stocks Have Lost A TRILLION Dollars In Value

Economy
Comments

“People Have Panicked” – Crypto Collapse Accelerates, Bitcoin Plunges Towards $4,000

Economy
Comments

Massive Dow Drop Incoming – CFO Poll

Economy
Comments

U.S. Job Losses Accelerate: Here Are 10 Big Companies That Are Cutting Jobs Or Laying Off Workers

Economy
Comments

Comments