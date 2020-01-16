Goldman Sachs Clients 87 Per Cent Sure Trump Will be Re-Elected

Image Credits: Mark Makela/Getty Images.

Goldman Sachs clients are 87 per cent sure that Donald Trump will be re-elected as President later this year.

Asked ‘Will President Trump Win A Second Term?’, a resounding majority of those attending a Goldman Sachs Global Strategy Conference in London yesterday said he would.

Their confidence in Trump being returned to the Oval Office probably has a lot to do with the fact that only 5 per cent of respondents think the U.S. economy will enter recession in 2020.

null

Rasmussen’s most recent poll shows that Trump currently has a 51 per cent approval rating compared to a 47 per cent disapproval rating.

51 per cent of likely U.S. voters say they plan to vote against Trump, down from 52 per cent last September.

A Moody’s Analytics study back in October found that Trump’s chances of being re-elected are excellent, so long as the economy holds up.

“Barring anything unusual happening, the president’s Electoral College victory could easily surpass his 2016 win over Democrat Hillary Clinton, which came by a 304-227 count,” reported CBC News.

The model predicts Trump achieving 332 votes in the electoral college to 206 votes for the Democratic candidate. This could only be overturned with a huge surge in voter turnout.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Middle Schooler Threatened With Suspension Over 'Virginity Rocks' Sweatshirt

Middle Schooler Threatened With Suspension Over ‘Virginity Rocks’ Sweatshirt

U.S. News
Comments
Dental Assistant Fired For Expressing Support For Trump on Facebook

Dental Assistant Fired For Expressing Support For Trump on Facebook

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi Signed Articles of Impeachment With Pens That Looked Like Bullets

U.S. News
comments

Revealed: Bernie Sanders Pays Female Staffers More than Elizabeth Warren

U.S. News
comments

UConn Students Arrested Over Racial Slur Now Suing School

U.S. News
comments

Comments