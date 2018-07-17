Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon New CEO

Image Credits: Erik Drost / Wiki.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc named David Solomon as its next chief executive officer on Tuesday, ushering in a new era for the Wall Street bank as it expands into different businesses and revamps familiar ones.

Solomon’s promotion from his current role as president and chief operating officer comes months after the 56-year-old investment banker was first reported as next in line to succeed longtime CEO Lloyd Blankfein. His first day in charge is October 1.

“David is the right person to lead Goldman Sachs,” Blankfein said in a statement. “He has demonstrated a proven ability to build and grow businesses, identified creative ways to enhance our culture and has put clients at the center of our strategy. Through the talent of our people and the quality of our client franchise, Goldman Sachs is poised to realize the next stage of growth.”

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Admin Mulls Waivers on Iran Sanctions

Trump Admin Mulls Waivers on Iran Sanctions

Economy
Comments
Goldman Sachs to Name New CEO On Tuesday, Replacing Lloyd Blankfein: Sources

Goldman Sachs to Name New CEO On Tuesday, Replacing Lloyd Blankfein: Sources

Economy
Comments

Strong U.S. Retail Sales Brighten Economic Outlook

Economy
Comments

U.S. and Allies Consider Possible Oil-Reserve Release

Economy
Comments

Amazon to Finish Year With 50% of All E-Commerce Sales

Economy
Comments

Comments