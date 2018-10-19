Good Blood Pressure Keeps 'Alzheimer's gene' in Check - Study

Image Credits: TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay.

Chronic low-grade inflammation could explain why some people with the ‘Alzheimer’s gene’ develop the disease and others don’t.

For years, researchers have been baffled by the ApoE4 gene, which has been shown to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, but has also been detected in people who never develop neurodegenerative disease.

A study published today by neuroscientists at Boston University School of Medicine suggests a theory: the gene may only increase one’s risk if it is aggravated by chronic low-grade inflammation, which could come from countless things including high blood pressure, diabetes, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Ability to Identify Smells Linked to Spatial Memory

Ability to Identify Smells Linked to Spatial Memory

Health
Comments
Researchers Claim Memes Are Making Teenagers Fat

Researchers Claim Memes Are Making Teenagers Fat

Health
Comments

Abortionist: “I’m Proud” I Kill Babies in Abortions Because I’m “Helping People”

Health
Comments

Dyslexic Children’s Reading Improved After Using a Colored Filter

Health
Comments

“Critical” Global EpiPen Shortage

Health
Comments

Comments