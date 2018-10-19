Good Blood Pressure Keeps 'Alzheimer's gene' in Check - Study

Chronic low-grade inflammation could explain why some people with the ‘Alzheimer’s gene’ develop the disease and others don’t.

For years, researchers have been baffled by the ApoE4 gene, which has been shown to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, but has also been detected in people who never develop neurodegenerative disease.

A study published today by neuroscientists at Boston University School of Medicine suggests a theory: the gene may only increase one’s risk if it is aggravated by chronic low-grade inflammation, which could come from countless things including high blood pressure, diabetes, pneumonia, and urinary tract infections.

