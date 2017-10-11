Goodell Moves Far Too Late To Cure the Greatest Self-Inflicted Wound in Sports History

Goodell’s move, of course, comes a little bit more than a year too late.

It comes after the NFL has lost around 20% of its audience since currently unemployed ex-49ers QB Colin Kaepernick first did his attention-seeking kneel-down during the anthem at the behest of his marxist girlfriend on August 26, 2016.

It comes after Goodell and the 32 owners stood silently by doing nothing as Kaepernick’s silly sideshow act slowly gained imitators at other teams as the 2016 season went along, and after the dam literally broke and disrespecting the flag and anthem became a league-wide fad this season.

Read more