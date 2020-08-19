Goodyear Diversity Training: "Zero Tolerance" For MAGA, but Black Lives Matter & LGBT is Encouraged

Goodyear is facing calls for a boycott after a slide outlining the company’s “zero-tolerance policy” said Black Lives Matter and LGBT attire was acceptable but that MAGA attire and ‘All Lives Matter’ slogans were not.

The slide was presented during a “diversity training” session at the Topeka plant by an area manager and came straight from Goodyear’s corporate office in Akron, Ohio before being leaked on social media.

The slide is headlined “zero tolerance” and makes clear which opinions are allowed and which aren’t.

Under acceptable: Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Listed as unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

After the slide was revealed, Goodyear issued the following statement:

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

Goodyear’s statement is patently ludicrous. To suggest that supporting Black Lives Matter isn’t a political statement is absurd.

BLM is a revolutionary Marxist extremist movement responsible for innumerable violent attacks and numerous murders of police officers.

It’s an organization that has repeatedly expressed its agenda to destroy capitalism.

Claiming that support for BLM isn’t political is as stupid as claiming support for the Weather Underground in the 1970’s wasn’t political.

“If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it,” the employee who leaked the slide told Cleveland 19News.

“But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory. If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

Numerous people took to Twitter to call for a boycott of the company, although Goodyear is just as likely to get a boost in revenue from the free ‘woke’ advertising the controversy will generate.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!