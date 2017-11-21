Google admits it tracked user location data even when the setting was turned off

Android phones gather your location data and send it to Google, even if you’ve turned off location services and don’t have a SIM card, Quartz reported today.

The term “location services” oftentimes refers to exact GPS data for app usage, such as Google Maps finding your best commute route, or Uber figuring out exactly where you’re standing to let drivers know your pickup point.

Quartz’s report details a practice in which Google was able to track user locations by triangulating which cell towers were currently servicing a specific device.

