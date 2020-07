During the BIG 4 Tech hearings today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted he follows UN directives when censoring content.

Pichai was specifically asked about Youtube’s censoring of a video of a group of doctors who talked about the hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness in curing those sick with COVID-19. Pichai said they censor content contrary to CDC guidelines.

