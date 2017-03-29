Google Attempts Coup Inside Trump Administration to Stop Anti-Trust Action

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Behind the scenes Google has been pushing for key administration positions for Republican-lite figures Google has reason to believe will work to block any anti-trust action against the tech giant, despite Google’s continued censorship of conservative news, including blocking Infowars.com stories.

Infowars.com has previously reported that Google guru Eric Schmidt, a Democratic Party operative who wanted to become Hillary Clinton’s chief outside advisor in the 2016 presidential campaign, has been running a charm offensive with the Trump family, aimed at making sure the Trump administration does not begin an anti-trust investigation aimed at breaking up the company.

The FCC is directed by five commissioners appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate for five-year terms, with the restriction that only three commissioners may be members of the same political party.

On Jan. 23, President Trump elevated Ajit Pai, a staunch opponent of net neutrality rules, to be FCC chairman.

On Dec. 12, 2016, the Senate failed to reconfirm for another term Obama-appointed FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, with the result that President Trump could appoint a Republican to take her place.

Another vacancy involves the chair of Tom Wheeler, a Democrat appointed by President Obama and a key figure in pushing net neutrality rules through the FCC, who resigned from the FCC on Jan. 20, 2017, the day President Trump was inaugurated.

In addition to Ajit Pai, the other Republican is Commissioner Michael O’Reilly, who was sworn into office on Nov. 4, 2013, and is expected to serve out his entire five-year term.

One candidate to fill the third GOP seat being promoted by Google behind the scenes is Ben Moncrief, a graduate of the University of Virginia Law School who currently works in the Jackson, Mississippi area as a lobbyist for C Spire Wireless, the sixth largest wireless company in the United States and the nation’s largest privately-held wireless company.

The FCC’s decision in 2015 under the Obama administration to impose “net neutrality rules” on the Internet is certain to be a battleground on the building controversy over “Fake News” – a term coined by leftist media activist David Brock, founder of Media Matters, in his continuing battle to stifle conservative speech.

On Dec. 4, 2015, the Clarion-Ledger in Mississipi listed Moncrief as a supporter of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential election contest.

OpenSecrets.org lists that Moncrief donated $500.00 to Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign on Dec. 5, 2015, his only contribution made in the 2016 presidential campaign according to FEC records.

In January 2017, Moncrief deleted his Twitter account, apparently in an attempt to remove from the Internet a series of anti-Trump tweets he had been posting since March 2016 now that he is rumored to be under consideration by President Trump for a FCC commissioner seat.

Using the social analytics media analysis tool Sysomos MAP, experts able to recover Moncrief’s tweets have circulated through Washington telecom policy circles in recent weeks a list of Moncrief’s tweets that were published by Inside Sources on March 17.

In some twenty different tweets, Moncrief expressed his disdain for Trump’s presidential candidacy, starting with a tweet posted on March 29, 2016, in which Moncrief highlighted that Trump’s then campaign manager Cory Lewandowski had been charged with battery in an incident in which Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields accused him of grabbing her as she approached candidate Trump with a question following a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

The battery charges against Lewandowsky were dropped by the Palm Beach prosecutor on April 14, 2016.

On April 5, 2016, Moncrief retweeted an opinion piece written by Michael Gerson, former aide to President George W. Bush, in which Gerson had suggested, “All children are Donald Trump before they are taught manners.”

On May 5, 2016, when House Speaker Paul Ryan declared he was “not ready” to endorse Trump, Moncrief agreed, tweeting: “Ya know, Paul, I’m #NotReady either.”

Moncrief ridiculed Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2015, tweeting, “Substantive policies announced tonight. 1. A wall.”

He followed this up by tweeting, “Somebody hit the Repeat button? Or is it the Shuffle button? I can’t tell.”

After Trump’s elector victory in November 2016, Moncrief tweeted, “Well. We sure went from ‘drain the swamp’ to ‘feed the alligators’ awful quick.”