Google Bans Alex Jones From Its Properties, Says Lawsuit

Alex Jones was secretly banned from Google’s numerous properties due to his political views, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by ex-Google engineer James Damore who says Google discriminates against conservative viewpoints, revealed that the tech giant maintains a secret, gestapo blacklist of conservative and libertarian personalities who are unwelcome at Google’s offices.

In addition to Jones, conservative blogger Curtis Yarvin is also on the blacklist, and he promptly found out when he visited a Google office to have lunch with an employee he knew and was promptly escorted off the property.

This may explain why Google attempted to throw Jones out of a venue in 2015, which Austin police said was improper for Google to do since the event was open to the public:

Damore made headlines when he was fired in August after being identified for writing an internal Google memo showcasing the SJW culture within the company.

“According to the lawsuit, the company has failed to protect employees, especially white men, from workplace harassment related to their support of U.S. President Donald Trump or conservative political views,” reported Reuters. “…Damore, [ex-engineer] Gudeman, and other class members were ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males.”

“This is the essence of discrimination — Google formed opinions about and then treated Plaintiffs not based on their individual merits, but rather on their membership in groups with assumed characteristics.”

