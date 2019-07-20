Google Blacklists Free Speech Platform Gab’s Latest App

Tech giant Google has blacklisted the free-speech focused social media app Gab from the Google Play Store, joining Apple in banning Gab users from accessing the platform using Gab-branded smartphone apps.

According to a screenshot posted by Gab to Twitter, Google banned the app from the store for “Violation of User Generated Content (UGC) Policy.” Essentially, it appears that Gabs refusal to censor users’ content is what resulted in the app being removed from the store.

Google just banned the Gab app. You can get the exact same app, which works with our server, here: https://t.co/Af91xXhZht Or here: https://t.co/EzG1jCJCx6 Google's playing checkers. We already won the chess match. pic.twitter.com/oQRHtwDKPL — Gab.com (@getongab) July 20, 2019

The tweet posted by Gab can be seen below, along with a number of links to similar apps that are still active in the Play Store and work with Gab’s servers.

Because Gab shifted its platform to a decentralized and open-source architecture, it can be accessed by other apps still available on both Android and Apple smartphones, some with nearly identical code to the blacklisted Gab app.

