Google blood money

A Mail on Sunday investigation today exposes how Google has cashed in on a sickening YouTube video that shows viewers how to kill someone in a stab vest like the one worn by PC Keith Palmer when he was murdered in the Westminster terror attack.

The vile video was online for six months before the outrage and could be viewed for days afterwards, despite widespread warnings that UK jihadis use such material for training.

The seven-minute film, entitled How To Pierce A Stab Proof Vest, demonstrates how to plunge a knife through protective body armour and has been viewed nearly a quarter of a million times – generating thousands of pounds in advertising revenue.

The video was made by German weapons obsessive Jörg Sprave, who proudly displays on the wall of his living room a framed award from YouTube for attracting a million subscribers to his films.

Read more