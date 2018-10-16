Google CEO Publicly Defends Censored 'Dragonfly' Search Engine

Image Credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai publicly defended for the first time Monday his company’s work on a censored search engine for China.

Speaking at the WIRED 25 summit in San Francisco, Pichai argued that the search app, codenamed Dragonfly, would be beneficial to the Chinese people.

“It’s a wonderful, innovative market,” Pichai said. “We wanted to learn what it would look like if we were in China, so that’s what we built internally.”

The secretive search product, first revealed by The Intercept in August, would not only track users but would censor terms such as “Nobel Prize” and “human rights.”

Pichai suggested pushback against such features was the result of people failing to understand the values and laws of the Chinese government.

“People don’t understand fully, but you’re always balancing a set of values,” Pichai said. “Those values include providing access to information, freedom of expression, and user privacy. “But we also follow the rule of law in every country.”

Further defending Dragonfly, Pichai argued that despite the app being designed to comply with censorship, the majority of searches would be unaffected.

“It turns out we’ll be able to serve well over 99 percent of the queries,” Pichai added. “There are many, many areas where we would provide information better than what’s available.”

Google’s attempt to reenter the Chinese market comes 8 years after the company left the region.

In 2010, Google pulled out of China after the government both censored content and attempted to hack dissidents using Google services.

In a lengthy Twitter thread this week, a former Google engineer described how “entire news sections” were censored in China during that time.

Although Google continues to claim Dragonfly is not preparing for launch, a leaked transcript of an internal meeting at the company reveals the search engine could be ready in as little as 3 months.

News of the controversial project has led to resignations, internal protest and criticism from human rights groups as well as a stern rebuke from Vice President Mike Pence.

Speaking at a Washington-D.C. think tank earlier this month, Pence called on Google to “immediately” cease its work on the project.

“Google should immediately end development of the ‘Dragonfly’ app that will strengthen Communist Party censorship and compromise the privacy of Chinese customers,” Pence said.

Despite widespread condemnation, Google has shown no signs that it is willing to choose free speech over lucrative access to Chinese users.

Got a tip? Contact Mikael securely: keybase.io/mikaelthalen

Watch Alex Jones’ report: Google CEO Publicly Defends Dragonfly Chinese Censorship Project

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Amazon Reportedly Preparing ‘Secret Weapon’ Against Smart Device-Making Rivals

Amazon Reportedly Preparing ‘Secret Weapon’ Against Smart Device-Making Rivals

Science & Tech
Comments
Voter Data From 19 States Sold On Internet, Online Security Firms Say

Voter Data From 19 States Sold On Internet, Online Security Firms Say

Science & Tech
Comments

How to Turn Off a Galaxy’s Star Formation

Science & Tech
comments

Pluto finds its place as best-studied distant object

Science & Tech
comments

The five brightest planets align in the night sky

Science & Tech
comments

Comments