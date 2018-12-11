Google CEO Sundar Pichai Runs From Alex Jones & Roger Stone at Congressional Hearing

Google CEO Sundar Pichai fled from Alex Jones and Roger Stone before a Congressional hearing during which Pichai will be grilled about censorship of conservative voices.

Pichai appeared agitated as Jones repeatedly chanted “Google is evil”.

Google CEO runs from Alex Jones#GoogleIsEvil pic.twitter.com/HQa5NDezUl — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 11, 2018

A police officer then warned Jones to be quiet or he would be arrested.

“They’re going to talk about me in this committee, I will be talked about – so what am I supposed to do?” Jones asked reporters.

“I don’t get a day in court, they lie about me….all the top searches are lies about me and my family,” said Jones, accusing Google of helping Communist China’s government target dissidents.

“His people come lie to Congress over and over and over again and we don’t get to respond to them,” he added.

The tech giant has denied that it is censoring conservative voices on its platforms, despite Google-owned YouTube banning both Jones and Gavin McInnes this year.

Alex Jones and Roger Stone at House Committee for Google Censorship pic.twitter.com/35CrAOs283 — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) December 11, 2018

Check out the live stream below for continuing coverage.

Alex Jones Storms The House to Confront Google https://t.co/as20sym9XG — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) December 11, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.