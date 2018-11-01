Google Drama: Walk-Outs Protest Office Harassment, Inequality

Image Credits: Noah Lovebear / Wikimedia Commons.

Hundreds of Google employees and contractors in Asia staged brief midday walkouts on Thursday, with thousands more expected to follow at offices worldwide, amid complaints of sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace.

In a statement late Wednesday, the organizers called on Google parent Alphabet Inc to add an employee representative to its board of directors and internally share pay-equity data. They also asked for changes to Google’s human resources practices intended to make bringing harassment claims a fairer process.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in a statement that “employees have raised constructive ideas” and that the company was “taking in all their feedback so we can turn these ideas into action.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Chinese Debt Bomb Closer to Blowing

Chinese Debt Bomb Closer to Blowing

Globalism
Comments
Merkel Now Useless in German Politics

Merkel Now Useless in German Politics

Globalism
Comments

Desperate: EU must Beg Britain to Stay – Sarkozy

Globalism
comments

Hillary Says She Will Look At 2018 Results Before Looking At 2020

Globalism
comments

Italian Locals Raise Alarm Over Drug Trafficking, Prostitution in Migrant Districts

Globalism
comments

Comments