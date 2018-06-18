Google Drops Half a Billion on Chinese Company

Tech giant Google said Monday it will invest more than half a billion dollars in China’s second-largest e-commerce player, JD.com.

As part of a strategic partnership, Google will put $550 million in cash into JD.com, the companies said in a statement. In return, Google will receive more than 27 million newly issued JD.com Class A ordinary shares at an issue price of $20.29 per share.

That’s equivalent to $40.58 per American depository share based on the volume-weighted average trading price over the prior 10 trading days. JD.com listed American depository shares in its group company on the Nasdaq in 2014.

