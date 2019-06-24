Google Executive Admits Election Meddling to Prevent Trump Winning in 2020

A Google executive has been caught on camera admitting that the search giant is manipulating its algorithm to prevent Trump winning re-election in 2020.

Jen Gennai, head of responsible innovation at Google, was filmed by Project Veritas admitting that Google is using AI and algorithmic manipulation to meddle in the next presidential election.

She speaks of “putting that line in the sand” to ensure “fairness,” before acknowledging there are, “People who voted for the current president who do not agree with our definition of fairness.”

“We’re also training our algorithms if 2016 happened again….would the outcome having been different?” asked Gennai, adding, “We all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’re rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again.”

BREAKING @Project_Veritas: Insider Blows Whistle & Exec Reveals Google Plan to Prevent "Trump situation" in 2020 on Hidden Cam — FULL VIDEO AND BACKUP: https://t.co/8DWus8E4ia pic.twitter.com/XWD9JKcZ2C — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 24, 2019

Speaking about the 2020 presidential election, Gennai said “they’ve been working on it since 2016 to make sure we’re ready for 2020,” with the implication clearly being to prevent Trump from winning re-election.

Gennai even dismissed the power of Congress to keep Google in check, bragging, “We got called in front of Congress multiple times….like they can pressure us but we’re not changing.”

GOOGLE INSIDER: "They’re not an objective source of information. They are a highly biased political machine that is bent on never letting somebody like @RealDonaldTrump come to power again." #GoogleExposed pic.twitter.com/tSTfoCFwE1 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 24, 2019

Gennai then challenges any attempt to break up Google by explaining, “It will make it worse, because all these smaller companies who don’t have the same resources that we do will be charged with preventing the next Trump situation, it’s like a small company cannot do that.”

“There’s this facade about what they’re doing, but what they’re actually doing, what the employees are actually seeing inside the company is different,” a separate anonymous whistleblower told Project Veritas.

According to the whistleblower, Google is a “highly biased political machine that is bent on never letting someone like Donald Trump come to power again.”

According to Robert Epstein, Google algorithmic manipulation can shift millions of votes in national elections.

Google is clearly engaging in massive election meddling and should be investigated by lawmakers immediately.

