Google Exposé Reveals Scam Behind Climate Change

Google’s scheme of paying professors to influence public opinion is also how the “global warming” scam works.

“Google operates a little-known program to harness the brain power of university researchers to help sway opinion and public policy, cultivating financial relationships with professors at campuses from Harvard University to the University of California, Berkeley,” the WSJ reported.

In a similar fashion, politicians, foundations and corporate magnates also fund professors to perform “research” into “man-made climate change” which almost always reaches the existing consensus that it’s a threat only global government can handle.

The arguments claiming “the science is settled” and “97% of scientists believe in global warming” are appealing to authority fallacies that are easily debunked given the Google revelations.

And those were nearly the same arguments tobacco companies were making decades ago when they were funding scientists to downplay health risks associated with smoking.

“Research and other professional activities are professionally rewarded only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment — funding, ease of getting your papers published, getting hired in prestigious positions, appointments to prestigious committees and boards, professional recognition, etc.,” revealed climatologist Dr. Judith Curry, who once held a tenured position at Georgia Tech before resigning in disgust.

Simply put, academia is not independent but is rather just one tentacle of a vast network of politicians and conformists in finance, media and entertainment who all work in unison to push agendas that originated from the private meetings of the world’s power players.

They’re motivated by the feelings of prestige that comes with joining the upper echelons of society that, unknown to them, only leads to decline of civilization thanks to the heavy burden this predatory class places on productive people who are the real sources of human innovation.

It’s an inherent maxim of social climbers to abandon independent thought out of fear of public disapproval, and that’s why the elites use them to push “global warming” and other propaganda meant to empower the state despite leading to an empty shell of civilization.

