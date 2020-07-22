Google Glitch That Censored Conservative News Sites Reveals Secret Blacklist CEO Said Didn’t Exist

A “glitch” which prevented Google users from being directed to conservative news sites Tuesday revealed the company essentially possesses a “blacklist” of websites, contrary to statements made to Congress by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

On Tuesday, Google users discovered the search engine was not providing redirect links to right-leaning news sources including Infowars, Breitbart, The Daily Caller, Newsbusters, The Bongino Report, Human Events, and even news aggregator the Drudge Report.

“At least one left-leaning website, Occupy Democrats, was also affected,” reported Mediaite. “Legacy media outlets — including The New York Times and Washington Post — did not appear to be harmed.”

The company later rectified the issue and chalked it up to a glitch, but the “technical error” pointed to the existence of a blacklist, according to researchers.

“It appears to have revealed the existence of another blacklist that disproportionately targets conservatives,” software engineer Mike Wacker told Mediaite. “The glitch is that sites on this blacklist disappeared from Google search results, but the existence of the list is very much by design. And that raises a major question: Why was this blacklist created in the first place, and what else is it used for?”

Dr. Robert Epstein, whose own work has previously been censored by Google, agreed with Wacker’s assessment, saying, “It’s likely that a person or algorithm at Google added ‘breitbart.com’ and other URLs to one or more of the company’s blacklists.”

“Then, perhaps after some pushback, someone pulled those URLs off the blacklists.”

If such a list does exist, it would appear to confirm reports last August by Project Veritas, which documented Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies’ claims of a document called, “news black list site for Google Now,” a master list of sites restricted by the company which included sites such as The National Enquirer, The Gateway Pundit and Infowars.

Vorhies called Google’s actions at the time “’hypocritical at the least and it’s perjury at the worst’ after CEO Sundar Pichai testified to Congress to say they do not promote left-leaning, Democratic news over that of more Conservative outlets or merely outlets it does not rate.”

In congressional testimony circa December 2018 concerning censorship and Google’s work with China on “Project Dragonfly,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the House Judiciary Committee the search giant does not “manually intervene on any search result.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai: "We don't manually intervene on any particular search result." Lying to congress is a crime. 🤥 pic.twitter.com/qEcKCU17IJ — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 16, 2019

In a scientific study published following the 2016 presidential election, Dr. Epstein claimed Google, through bias in their search results, had manipulated scores of unsuspecting voters.

Dr. Epstein fears Google’s power over search results will also give them significant sway over the 2020 electorate.

“There are two problems here,” Epstein said. “One is the unfettered, unregulated power to suppress content around the world. The second is the complete lack of transparency. The problem with content suppression is that you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Watch Infowars’ interview with former Google engineer Zach Voorhies:



Zach Vorhies @Perpetualmaniac has gone public for his own safety after exposing Google’s political bias and censorship from the top executives down.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!