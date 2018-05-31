Google Hides GOP, Libertarian Ideologies After "Nazism" Uproar, But Keeps Dem Ideologies Intact

After Google was caught listing the main ideology of the California Republican Party as “Nazism,” the search engine scrubbed its entire ideology listing instead of just removing “Nazism” – and kept the Democrats’ ideologies completely intact.

Why didn’t Google just remove Nazism? Why did the search giant also remove “conservativism,” “market liberalism,” and other truthful descriptors for the California GOP?

It’s almost as if Google is implying that Nazism was just as honest as “fiscal conservativism” when describing the party in its “knowledge panel,” and just decided to delete the entire thing in response to the uproar.

Here’s Google’s knowledge panel now after the ideology listing was deleted:

And here’s how Google’s “knowledge panel” looked previously, as reported by Vice News:

It seems rather excessive for Google to remove the entire ideology listing altogether instead of just “Nazism,” especially given that the knowledge panel for the California Democratic Party still lists the party’s ideologies:

So why is it okay for Democrats to get the full ideology treatment in the knowledge panel, but not Republicans? Google’s “solution” definitely won’t silence critics who say the search giant is biased against conservative and libertarian viewpoints.

And speaking of libertarians, Google’s knowledge panel for the California Libertarian Party also lacks an ideology listing:

Maybe Google just has trouble understanding ideologies that aren’t aligned with the left.

