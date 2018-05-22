Google ‘Identifies Rape Victims’

Google is helping its users to uncover the identity of rape victims whose anonymity is protected by law, The Times has found.

Searches for attackers and alleged attackers in several prominent sexual assault cases automatically reveal the names of women that they have been convicted or accused of abusing.

Entering the name of a victim or complainant in the site’s search engine can also flag up the identity of their abuser or alleged abuser. The identity of vulnerable defendants granted anonymity can also be revealed.

