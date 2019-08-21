Google Insider Exposes How Search Results Are Rigged by Tech Giant

When someone searches for “trump body c” Google will suggest the following:

Now try the same thing for “clinton body c”:

Notice that Google omits every single prediction. Why is this? According to Google, all the Google search predictions are built off of user search data:

Tune in as Google whistleblower Zachary Vorhies joins Alex jones live in studio to break down the mechanisms Google uses to control information it doesn’t want you to see:

According to Google’s public statements, if there isn’t a search prediction then it’s because there is no one searching for that term. This would be fine and dandy if it weren’t for Google’s other service: trends.google.com which shows the real search traffic.

The historical results from the Trends service are much harder to erase and hide. This means we can cross-referencing search terms between auto-complete predictions and the Trends service to detect when Google is suppressing political search terms.

Below is a reminder of Google’s official position regarding their political biasing practices:

To find out more about how Google shapes the narrative in real time with human operators, check out “Project Purple Rain” in the file Fwd_ Fake News-letter 11_27_ Efforts to combat spread of (mis_dis)information — Google Groups.pdf file in the Fake News section of the Project Veritas release.

Update: A few hours after this article posted this happened:

Update 2:

https://qz.com/520652/groundwork-eric-schmidt-startup-working-for-hillary-clinton-campaign/


