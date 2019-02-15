Google Maps exposed the exact location of a classified Taiwanese missile defense base after launching 3D maps of the region.

Taiwan is working with the tech giant to blur the images and an official has released a statement assuring locals that the locations will not be the same if war were to occur.

“Actually, the site of defense infrastructure at times of peace will not be the same as those at times of war,” said Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa.

The images reveal US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) installations in New Taipei as well as detailed information of two military bureaus.

It is important to note that the incident is being reported by the mainstream media as an accident despite China’s recent threat of military force against Taiwan and its relationship with Google via the development of the prototype censored search engine custom made for China, Project Dragonfly.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a mapping company exposed military bases.

Last December, a Russian mapping company “inadvertently” revealed hundreds of base locations in Israel and Turkey by blurring them out.


The exact blurring-out of the bases provided the size and layout of airfields, nuclear facilities, bunkers, barracks, and more.

Mike joins Alex Jones to expose Apple’s bias against American values.


Related Articles

Watch: Japanese Jets Shadow Russian Bombers Over Pacific

Watch: Japanese Jets Shadow Russian Bombers Over Pacific

World at War
Comments
China, US Race for AI Superiority

China, US Race for AI Superiority

World at War
Comments

BBC Producer Deletes Tweet Calling Out Staged Chemical Attack Victims

World at War
comments

China Slams US Trying to Damage Relations With Hungary

World at War
comments

Bill Passed to End US Support for Saudi War in Yemen

World at War
comments

Comments