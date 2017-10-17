Google Maps Removed Their Calorie Counter Because Fat People Got Offended

Google Maps has removed its ‘calorie counter’ because a bunch of fat people got triggered.

The feature, which shows a user how many calories they would burn if they walked rather than use a vehicle or public transport, will be removed tonight.

Google used images of ‘mini cupcakes’ to denote how many calories are burned.

This offended a deluge of fat people, whose complaints forced the company to ditch the feature.

Do they realize how extremely triggering something like this is for ppl who have had eating disorders? Not to mention just generally shamey — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 17, 2017

ty for shaming me for my mini cupcake consumption google maps!!!! pic.twitter.com/nYwNHMJFqa — Khushb👻👻 Shah (@KhushAndOJ) October 16, 2017

Why does Google Maps suddenly show me calories burned for walking routes (with a picture of a fucking cupcake) and how do I turn it OFF — Anne Richard (@anneoclock) October 14, 2017

Anyone else feel like the google maps mini cupcake feature reinforces the idea that all exercise must be atonement for the sin of eating? — Megan Westgate (@sosaysm) October 16, 2017

According to Buzzfeed, “While Google might think this feature encourages healthy habits, for some, it feels, well, judge-y. And it could be very a negative (or even triggering) experience for people who have an eating disorder. As many as 30 million people in the US are estimated to have an eating disorder.”

If by “eating disorder,” Buzzfeed means ‘eating too much and not doing any exercise,’ then yes, let’s call it an “eating disorder”.

Being fat is not a social justice movement. Fat people are not a protected minority class.

Being fat is like smoking – it’s a terrible lifestyle choice and should be discouraged at every possible opportunity.

Obesity is linked with all kinds of horrible diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer and Osteoarthritis.

Telling overweight people that they should be “comfortable at any size” is incredibly harmful and is literally killing them.

The fact that the left is (still) attempting to turn obesity into some kind of twisted cause célèbre only underscores how fundamentally messed up and self-loathing such people really are.

No amount of sanctimonious, cringeworthy, virtue-signalling Buzzfeed articles or tweets will ever change this undisputed fact.

The writer of the Buzzfeed piece, Katie Notopoulos, herself got triggered by my response to her article and changed her entire Twitter account name to “PJW sniffs turds”.

oh my god i can't believe i finally got a chance to nameflame. i was wrong twitter is good again pic.twitter.com/K9ORPs5Wug — PJW sniffs turds (@katienotopoulos) October 17, 2017

Well Katie, no matter how many turds I sniff – and a visit to Buzzfeed’s offices would provide a plentiful supply – that still won’t change the fact that being obese is disgusting, harmful and not something to be encouraged.

