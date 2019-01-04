Google Once Again Changes Search Results After Liberal Journalist Complains

A liberal journalist complained to Google on Tuesday that when she searches “Boston’s black neighborhoods” the “first result that pops up is a list of Boston’s ‘worst’ neighborhoods.”

“So I do a @Google search for ‘Boston’s black neighborhoods’ and the 1st result that pops up is a list of Boston’s ‘worst’ neighborhoods,” The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia tweeted. “How does that happen?”

So I do a @Google search for "Boston's black neighborhoods" and the 1st result that pops up is a list of Boston's "worst" neighborhoods. How does that happen? pic.twitter.com/RUaFgMcwNR — Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) January 1, 2019

Mascia also complained about results in the “People also ask” box:

The next results aren't much better: "Where should I not live in Boston?" "What are bad areas of Boston?" 🤔 WTF? pic.twitter.com/xwXmI6fEzp — Jennifer Mascia (@JenniferMascia) January 1, 2019

Google’s public search liaison Danny Sullivan responded apologizing for the search results and said “you should find that particular featured snippet now removed.”

Apologies for this, and you should find that particular featured snippet now removed. The page was strong on the aspect of "boston neighborhoods" generally and likely seemed more list-like than other pages in the results, so got automatically picked as a featured snippet… — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) January 2, 2019

Thanks Danny Boy! You’re brave code manipulation just made those Boston neighborhoods safe for Jennifer to walk around alone at night! — Dirk McGraad (@mcgraad) January 3, 2019

While Roadsnacks.net’s “These Are The 5 Worst Boston Neighborhoods For 2018” was the top result as a result of the “featured snippet” before this liberal journalist complained, when I searched earlier Friday morning it was fourth:

The “People also ask” questions were also changed.

Two weeks ago, a pro-abortion Slate reporter said Google-owned YouTube “changed search results” for abortion “after I asked.”

"YouTube changed the results after I asked." Leftist Slate Reporter: YouTube 'Changed Search Results' For Abortion 'After I Asked' https://t.co/oSGvbdGoXz — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) December 22, 2018

The top result at the time, an anti-abortion video titled, “LIVE Abortion Video on Display,” was shoved down 39 pages in the results after she complained, meaning you had to go past around 190 videos to get what was the number one result the previous week.

While Google has been rigging all news-related YouTube search results to favor the corporate media for several months now, recently they’ve also begun featuring direct links to CNN’s website as the top search result for various terms:

Not content with screwing over independent creators enough, YouTube is now adding direct links to CNN's website at the top of search results. Like how much help do you need at this point? You're the corporate media. No one likes you. Accept it.https://t.co/5BP6ALajFY — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 3, 2019

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during sworn testimony before congress that he leads the company “without political bias” and “to do otherwise would go against our core principles and our business interests.”

“It’s not possible for individual employees to manipulate our search results,” Pichai claimed while under oath. “We don’t manually intervene on any particular search. Providing users with access to high-quality information is sacrosanct.”