Google Pulls Veterans Ad Over Unacceptable Keyword: "Christian"

Google-owned YouTube denied an ad for a veterans charity because it deemed “Christian” to be an “unacceptable keyword.”

Yes, really.

We ran a @YouTube ad for our veterans ministry outreach for those in need & it was denied for the word “Christian”. Insane! #Censorship should terrify every American; conservative or liberal, Christian or Muslim. This bias is a dangerous course for America. @MightyOaksFDN pic.twitter.com/at5CsAfEht — Chad Robichaux (@ChadRobo) July 23, 2019

“We ran a @YouTube ad for our veterans ministry outreach for those in need & it was denied for the word “Christian”. Insane!” tweeted Chad Robichaux. “#Censorship should terrify every American; conservative or liberal, Christian or Muslim. This bias is a dangerous course for America.”

Perhaps if Robichaux had used the term “Easter worshippers” instead of Christian, his ad would have been accepted.

