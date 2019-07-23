Google Pulls Veterans Ad Over Unacceptable Keyword: "Christian"

Google-owned YouTube denied an ad for a veterans charity because it deemed “Christian” to be an “unacceptable keyword.”

Yes, really.

“We ran a @YouTube ad for our veterans ministry outreach for those in need & it was denied for the word “Christian”. Insane!” tweeted Chad Robichaux. “#Censorship should terrify every American; conservative or liberal, Christian or Muslim. This bias is a dangerous course for America.”

Perhaps if Robichaux had used the term “Easter worshippers” instead of Christian, his ad would have been accepted.

