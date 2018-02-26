Google Searches For "Buy a Gun" Hit All Time High

Google searches for “buy a gun” have hit an all time high as interest in purchasing firearms dramatically increases in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.

Expecting new restrictions on guns and ammunition, anecdotal evidence suggests the AR-15 semi-automatic weapon is becoming popular once again following a lull in interest after Trump’s election.

Google searches for “AR-15” are at their highest since just after the Sandy Hook massacre over five years ago.

However, the more generic term “buy a gun” just hit its highest level ever, with incomplete data suggesting it could be an even more popular query than it was just after Sandy Hook.

With the NRA facing a boycott campaign that has caused numerous major companies to sever connections, searches for “join NRA” are also spiking to levels not seen since December 2012.

The Google data correlates with interest in this weekend’s Florida State Fairgrounds gun show, which organizers say was attended by more people than ever before.

“Some of the people attending are afraid that future legislation will impact their gun ownership rights,” said Florida Gun Show manager George Fernandez, amidst fears that the so-called “gun show loophole,” which allows people to buy guns without a background check, will be closed.

Stoneman Douglas high school shooter Nikolas Cruz passed a background check before legally purchasing a semiautomatic AR-15 style rifle.

Gun sales typically spike after every mass shooting, but the data suggests that Americans are exercising their Second Amendment rights more vehemently than ever before in response to a media-driven campaign that is using Parkland survivors as cheerleaders for gun control.

