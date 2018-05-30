Google Smart Device Activates Using Progressive Talking Points

Get this! The phrase “expand the range of acceptable behavior for women in Hip-Hop,” triggered Google Home Mini to start recording audio according to a leftist Youtube video.

This was reproducible and demonstrated on camera using multiple acoustic techniques. (Try this at home) Early users of this device noticed it would just listen randomly. Google “claimed” to have fixed this by, quote, “disabling touch controls”.

But there was something even stranger about this. It seems to detect your proximity whether close or far away. According to Google, they created this product to use neural beamforming technology with machine learning technology to isolate sounds spatially.

In other words, artificial intelligence using recorded sound to specially map its surroundings. Neural beamforming has been proven to determine direction and depth. Recently leaked, Google’s alleged internal presentation of the “selfish ledger” envisions epigenetics and deep learning working together to predict and program human behavior quietly in the background unnoticed.

Is the end game to build AI programs that operate electronics and appliances subtly and silently in the background modeling and modifying human behavior to a more progressive agenda?