Google, Soros Fund Facebook’s New Fact Checkers

It is important for anyone who identifies as a ‘fact-checker’ to be as objective and neutral as possible. At least in theory.

But Facebook might not have done its homework in finding the right fact-checkers. The “charity” Full Fact was announced on January 11 as the new fact-checkers for Facebook. The BBC reports that the organization will “review stories, images and videos and rate them based on accuracy.”

But these fact-checkers might have a bigger agenda, according to their funding page. Google and liberal billionaire George Soros have donated extensively to Full Fact in 2018 alone. It is also funded by a radical leftist, Pierre Omidyar, who funds the Never Trump site the Bulwark, headed by Bill Kristol.

Read more


Related Articles

How a NeoCon-Backed “Fact Checker” Plans to Wage War on Independent Media

How a NeoCon-Backed “Fact Checker” Plans to Wage War on Independent Media

U.S. News
Comments
Trump, Trump Jr. Laugh At Jim Acosta Over Idiotic 'No Crisis' Border Tweets

Trump, Trump Jr. Laugh At Jim Acosta Over Idiotic ‘No Crisis’ Border Tweets

U.S. News
Comments

Buchanan to Trump: Declare an Emergency

U.S. News
comments

‘Impeach Rashida Tlaib’ Petition Nearing 150K Signatures

U.S. News
comments

The Rock slams snowflakes as ‘looking for reasons to be offended’

U.S. News
comments

Comments