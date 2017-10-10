Google Sponsors Event Honoring President of Nation’s Largest Abortion Provider

Internet giant Google is sponsoring an event honoring Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood – the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Google is a Platinum ($25,000) sponsor of the Center for Community Change’s “Community Champions Awards” event, which will be held Thursday, October 12, at the Howard Center in Washington, D.C., a Google spokesperson confirmed to CNSNews.com on Monday.

The annual event honors “Heroes on the Front Lines of Resistance,” the Center’s website says:

“Too frequently, we focus only on the final outcome of a campaign instead of taking a moment to honor the often-unsung heroes behind the scenes. The Community Change Champion Awards were created to do just that: to recognize the people and organizations whose work is making progress toward social justice a reality. We honor work that reshapes the political landscape and challenges us to press forward toward a better world.”

