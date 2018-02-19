Google Street View Captures 'Free Assange' Protest Outside Ecuador Embassy

Google street view cameras caught a “Free Assange” protest being staged outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Over the weekend, Julian Assange pointed out the protest on Twitter, calling on followers to “Look closely,” likely at two protesters flipping off the street view vehicle.

According to Google Maps the photo was captured sometime in September 2017.

Assange has been holed up in the embassy since August 2012 after being accused of sexual assault and rape in Sweden. Prosecutors dropped the case against Assange in May 2017, but warned he could still be arrested if he entered the country before August 2020.

The Wikileaks founder was granted a passport from Ecuador last month, fueling speculation the famed whistleblower could be preparing to leave the embassy.

Despite Sweden dropping charges, a UK judge refused to withdraw an arrest warrant against Assange last week, arguing, “He is a man who wants to impose his terms on the course of justice.”


