Google Throws Party in D.C. for “Digital Democrats” Next Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Infowars.com received this week (certainly by mistake) an invitation from Google to attend a reception in conjunction with the newly-formed Democratic Digital Communications Staff Association, on Thursday July 13, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm ET at the Google Washington, D.C. office.

Infowars.com has repeatedly warned that Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google and the current executive chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, Inc., was among Hillary Clinton’s top funders and closest advisors in the 2016 presidential campaign.

In an email dated April 2, 2014, released by Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign chairman John Podesta wrote Hillary’s campaign manager Robby Mook about a meeting he had just completed with Google’s Eric Schmidt.

“I met with Eric Schmidt tonight. As David reported, he’s ready to fund, advise recruit talent, etc. He was more deferential on structure than I expected. Wasn’t pushing to run through one of his existing firms. Clearly wants to be head outside advisor, but didn’t seem like he wanted to push others out,” Podesta wrote.

Eric Schmidt even created an under-the-radar startup technology company for Hillary’s Campaign, The Groundwork, headquartered in Brooklyn, N.Y., a few blocks from Hillary’s campaign office.

The Groundwork became a major vendor Hillary’s campaign, implementing a policy designed to emulate Barack Obama’s highly successful micro-targeting of voters in 2012, in a plan to feed this data to activists working in the field through the Obama campaign’s activist arm, Organizing for America.

Infowars.com has also warned that Google, in conjunction with George Soros’ Open Society Foundation” has quietly funded “AstroTurf” groups to support the continuation of the Obama-era FCC “net neutrality” rules.

Google and Soros continue to fund a determined effort on the far-left to control the Internet by applying the “net neutrality” rules only to Internet switching companies, like AT&T and Verizon, while exempting from the “net neutrality” rules the giant Internet portals, like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, so as to be free to censor conservative and libertarian websites such as Infowars.com.

An article published by Roll Call on May 11, 2017, reported House staffer Jessica Presley and Senate staffer Rebecca Steele had co-founded the Democratic Digital Communications Staff Association on March 20, with nine founding members.

“The Democratic Party, as a whole, needs to prioritize digital communications now more than ever if they want to effectively communicate their priorities, polices and principals,” Presley told Roll Call.

Roll Call further noted the group’s objectives included “networking, training, and professional development for digital communicators already working on the Hill, and to get the right people into the hiring pipeline.”