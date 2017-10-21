Google to build world’s first digital ‘UTOPIA’ with parks in sky & AI weather

Image Credits: Karol Serewis/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images.

The metropolis will have computer-driven shuttles, “floating” parks – and even boast its own artificial weather.

Residents will live in loft-like flats, allowing them to work from home at the touch of a button.

Self-driving vehicles will replace cars while super-smart traffic lights will be designed to keep roads clear and monitor pollution.

Traditional parks will be replaced by “floating” sky parks and theatres.

And coats are likely to be a thing of the past as AI weather computers use giant windbreakers to keep people dry when it rains.

