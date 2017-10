Google is set to build a “new kind” of high-tech neighbourhood that will be unlike anywhere else in the world.

The company has revealed radical plans for the town, which will be called Quayside.

It will feature flexible buildings that can be completely reconfigured at speed, and Google will even attempt to “mitigate” the weather, to encourage people to spend more time outside.

It’s an astonishing vision, which Google hopes to turn into “a blueprint for the 21st-century urban neighbourhood”.

