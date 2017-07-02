Google to give $2 Million to Campaign Involving Leading Gun Control Groups

Google announced plans on Friday to donate $2 million to a violence reduction campaign that includes the nation’s leading gun control organizations.

The grant will be given by Google.org, an arm of the search giant that provides money and resources to nonprofit organizations, and go to the PICO LIVE FREE Campaign. That campaign focuses on reducing gun violence, especially in minority communities centered in major cities. The new initiative it’s creating with the grant will involve gun control groups like Everytown for Gun Safety, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Americans for Responsible Solutions, Guns Down America, the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

The money will primarily be spent to “scale up and accelerate the implementation of evidence-based gun violence prevention strategies in cities with high incidents of gun related homicides and shootings” a press release detailing the grant said. Chicago, New York City, Dallas, Oakland, Orlando, Cincinnati, and Milwaukee will be among the cities the campaign focuses on. The campaign said its main goal will be to “support local efforts to reduce homicides by firearms, decrease mass incarceration, and center communities of color in the fight to reduce gun violence in America.”

