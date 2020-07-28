Google Translate Lists ‘Police Officer’ as the Primary Definition of ‘Demon’

Google Translate, the tech giant’s translation app, listed “a police officer” as the primary definition of “demon.”

The secondary definition of demon, according to the Masters of the Universe in Silicon Valley, is “an evil spirit or devil.”

The web giant removed the definitions altogether after Breitbart News requested comment on the company’s strange definition.

Users on reddit’s /r/Conspiracy subreddit were the first to recently notice that when the term “demon” was typed into Google’s Translate system, the first definition that the site returns is “a police officer.” Although the Internet giant removed the definitions after a Breitbart News request for comment, a screenshot of the definition can be seen below:

