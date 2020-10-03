Google Trends Shows More People Searching 'How to Vote Republican' Than 'How To Vote Democrat' Since Last Year

Voters are significantly more likely to search for “how to vote Republican” than “how to vote Democrat,” according to Google Trends.

According to Google Trends data, since October 2019, Americans are two-thirds more likely to search for “how to vote Republican” than “how to vote Democrat”, an encouraging sign for conservatives heading into Election Day.

Looking into how it breaks down by state, at least 10 states show “how to vote Republican” has a significantly wider lead over “how to vote Democrat,” including in New Mexico, Kentucky, Kansas, and Nebraska.

This data further highlights why Democrats are terrified as we approach the presidential election, with 40% of the party happy to hear that President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Patriots pray for the President of the United States.

