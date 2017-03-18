Google urged to take responsibility for extremist videos posted on their site

Google was accused last night of profiting from hatred.

In a devastating attack, MPs said the technology firm had totally failed to control offensive online content.

Its bosses were charged with breaking promises – made just days ago – to ensure neither the firm, nor extremists, cashed in on vile propaganda.

The Commons home affairs committee said it was astonishing that the second richest company on the planet had failed to take even the simplest steps to root out abuse.

The £482billion American firm suffered a further blow yesterday when ministers suspended all government advertising on its YouTube video-sharing platform.

The Cabinet Office said the ban would be lifted only when Google could all but guarantee public money would not fund hate-fuelled content.

Officials learnt that adverts for public bodies such as UK Aid and the Metropolitan Police had been running alongside YouTube videos containing extremist material.




