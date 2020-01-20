Google Whistleblower Suggests His Wife's Fatal Car Crash May Not Have Been Accidental

Google whistleblower Dr. Robert Epstein has suggested that his wife’s fatal car crash may not have been accidental.

Last month, Misti Dawn Vaughn’s Ford Ranger spun out of control on a slippery road in California and veered into the path of a tractor trailer. She died from her injuries days later.

Police concluded that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

In a tweet posted last night, Epstein appeared to suggest that the crash was not accidental and Vaughn’s vehicle could have been tampered with.

“Last year, after I briefed a group of state AGs about #Google’s power to rig elections, one of them said, “I think you’re going to die in an accident in a few months,” wrote Epstein.

Last year, after I briefed a group of state AGs about #Google's power to rig elections, one of them said, "I think you're going to die in an accident in a few months." A few months later, my beautiful wife #Misti died a violent death. Makes you wonder. https://t.co/D2lw4e7QPI pic.twitter.com/c7zT1nn4K0 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) January 20, 2020

“A few months later, my beautiful wife #Misti died a violent death. Makes you wonder,” he added.

Through his exhaustive studies, Epstein has exposed how algorithm manipulation by Big Tech can shift millions of votes during elections.

After the 2016 presidential election, Epstein surmised that search engine bias shifted 2-3 million votes in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

Epstein has also repeatedly savaged the idea that Big Tech platforms are just “private companies” and can therefore do what they like.

“Who on Earth gave these private companies the power to make decisions about what everyone in the world is going to see or not see?” asked Epstein, adding, “These companies shouldn’t have that power, period.”

